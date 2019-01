Every year 3CR marks Invasion Day with special programming that gives voice to the ongoing struggle for land justice in this country. Our shows cover the real history of Australia, cross to local events and rallies around town, and celebrate the survival and culture of Aboriginal people. Always was, always will be, Aboriginal land – Abolish Australia Day! Tune into 3CR on Saturday 26 January from 10.30am to 3pm for coverage of the 2019 Invasion Day events and issues.