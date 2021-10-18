Join Margin Voice

We’re thrilled to have Margin Voice join our program schedule each Wednesday 6.30-7pm. The show provides a platform for Sudanese current affairs, arts and culture, bridging the gap between generations in the Sudanese community in Australia and abroad. Najeem Musa and Eltayeb Ali provide a space to talk about politics and news from Darfur and beyond, as well as local information and interviews for and by the marginalised Sudanese diaspora in Australia. The program also features modern and traditional music in Arabic and other tribal languages. Listen back to their latest show now! Presented by the Darfur Community Association of Australia. Image: Najeem Musa and Eltayeb Ali.