Diaspora Blues is a new show that provides a platform for people interested in ideas about home, community, and belonging. Hosted by Bigoa and Baasto and produced by Ayan Shirwa. Tune in for the first show, Monday 2 March at 2.30pm, featuring Ruth Nyaruot Ruach speaking about her platform ‘Next in Colour’ and the work they’re doing to create opportunities for artists from the African diaspora. We'll also discuss the challenges of being a third culture kid.



Wondering where your regular Monday afternoon Celtic Folk Show went? You can now listen to the Celtic Folk Show on Tuesdays between 3-4pm.