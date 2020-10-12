Happy 10th Birthday Brainwaves

It’s Mental Health Week and Brainwaves is turning 10! Brainwaves is produced and presented by people with a lived experience of mental health issues. The show covers a wide range of interests and issues—previous shows have explored topics like women’s mental health, early interventions for psychosis, legal rights for consumers, mental health in the media, stigma in the workplace, promoting community inclusion and music as a means to recovery. In 2012, Brainwaves won the Excellence in Training Award by the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia. The Brainwaves team also won the Community Engagement award in the 2014 3CR Radio Awards. This week on Brainwaves we present a special 1 hour edition from 4.30-5.30pm. We'll chat with a few of the members of our team about their time as part of the Brainwaves show, some of their favourite memories and why Brainwaves is so important to them. You can tune into Brainwaves at 5pm on Wednesdays, where every week is Mental Health week. Brainwaves is sponsored by Wellways Australia.