Greek Resistance Punk Gig

Greek Resistance Bulletin presents a Punk Fundraiser on Saturday 6 July at Bar 303, High Street, Northcote. With Pest, Somatized, Pala, Punter, Scab Eater and Gun Laws with more to be announced! Check out the Facebook event. $8/10/12 unwaged/waged/solidarity. Free entry for First Nations people. And don't forget to Tune in each Tuesday at 10pm - Greek Resistance Bulletin brings you news from the social movements of Greece, including anti-fascist and anti-racist news and information about grassroots political initiatives.