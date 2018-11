Featuring... Hextape! Umbilical Tentacle! Axillism! Ballbusters! Lai! Somatized! Dance party after feat DJs including... Lost in Fog!! DJ Ponyboy!!! Melbourne Anarchist Club (MAC) 62 St Georges Rd, Northcote. 7pm Saturday 17 November to 5am Sunday . All ages $5-$10 entry! Held on the stolen lands of the Wurundjeri and Bunurong peoples of the Kulin Nation... sovereignty was never ceded and resistance is ongoing.