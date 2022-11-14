FREE 3CR gig Sunday 27 November

Have you got your FREE ticket yet? Sunday 27 November at the Brunswick Ballroom - come join the radical radio community. ‘3CR Radio Music Feast’ is one of several events produced as part of the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia’s partnership with Creative Victoria’s On The Road Again initiative, connecting Victorian community radio with the state’s live music scene. We've got a stellar line-up including Ajak Kwai, Kutcha Edwards, Lady Lash, the Black Jesus Experience, the Cherry Reds, Soju Gang, Marroushti, Uncle Robbie Thorpe and MC Shiralee Hood. Read more in our Media Release. FREE tickets here.