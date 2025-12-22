e-Kalvi Charity Christmas Radiothon 2025

On Thursday 25 December from 10am-2pm,Tamil Voice and En Raasavin Manasile program teams will be taking to the 3CR airwaves to raise money for e-Kalvi. e-Kalvi charity fund focuses on providing a combination of effective and efficient education tools such as face-to-face and online learning as well as offline self-learning to the underprivileged children in Sri Lanka. Funds raised on the day will support e-Kalvi services such as providing computers, smart TVs, projectors, and printers for the rural area schools and supplying students with tablets and pen drives with preloaded lessons and a variety of exercises, worksheets and model examinations.