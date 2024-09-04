Disrupt Land Forces Coverage

Land Forces 2024, the largest land-based weapons expo in the southern hemisphere, is set to take place at the Melbourne Convention Centre from 11-13 September. While arms dealers and military giants gather inside, Disrupt Land Forces is organising a bold Festival of Resistance outside. With our long-standing commitment to amplifying resistance, we will be on the ground to provide exclusive coverage you won’t find anywhere else. Hear direct from the action every morning at 8am from Monday 9 to Saturday 14 September, listen to other coverage on your favourite radical program and catch up online.