Disability Day 2022 Broadcast

Tune in on Saturday 3 December for 12 hours of programming on the International Day of People with Disability. This year we’re talking about REST as a necessity for our survival, the ways disabled people are habitually denied both rest and income, reflections on disabled rest and joy, disabled Indigenous anticapitalist futures, and so much more. Universal access to rest, to wellness, to life, is Disability Justice. Check out the full program grid here.

Image description: a graphic with a campfire burning in the dark and the words "Rest is SURVIVAL" in large print above it. To the side are the words "3CR Community Radio", and the words of a poem by Renay Barker Mulholland that read

"for every beat a rest

for every shadow cast a light

for every action a reaction

but

rest is not wasted time

it is survival”