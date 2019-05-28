Come along to our Completada Bailable/Danceable Feast! Saturday 8 June at Moreland City Bandroom, 16 Cross Street, East Brunswick, from 6pm. Live music by Abraham Alejandro Dunovits, little chilli and Stinky Grrl, Dj Twins, DJ Twin Grace and DJ Otorongo spinning dance tunes. Entry is $10 with a completo (Chilean hot dog/vegetarian/vegan alternative available). NO BYO, drinks for sale, we will be selling wine and beer. We will also have delicious kombucha kindly donated by the good brew company. Join us for a fun night of food and dancing for a good cause!