The Breakfast teams are holding a film screening fundraiser on Saturday 13 October, 5.30pm for a 6pm start. LOOP Project Space & Bar, 23 Meyers Pl, Narrm (Melbourne). Come along to the screening of Life Is Waiting: Referendum and Resistance in Western Sahara, followed by a post-show live panel discussion featuring Kamal Fadel from the Australian Western Sahara Association. Tickets are $15 waged, $5 unwaged, at the door.