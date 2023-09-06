The Boite presents - 3 Songs For 3CR

Each year singers and artists gather to present a fundraising concert to support 3CR. This year, it will be held at Mark St Hall on Friday 15 September at 7:30pm. Grab your tickets to support local community radio. Five community choirs will be joining forces to fill a night with song. Enjoy songs and tunes from Living Out Loud with Sue Johnson, Sonidos Del Alma Spanish Choir with Iaki Vallejo, Gorani men's vocal ensemble, Carl Pannuzzo's FeelGood Choir and Mixed Drinks with Therese Virtue. For musicians, Music Sans Frontieres, presented by The Boite, and the hosts of other music programs offer airplay and opportunities nowhere else available. Come along and support your local community radio station!