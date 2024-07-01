Beyond the Bars NAIDOC Week

Beyond the Bars is Australia’s only live prison radio series giving voice to First Nations inmates in Victorian jails. Across nearly 20 hours of broadcasting, we get to hear directly from those incarcerated about the issues that are important to them, along with their shout outs to family and friends. Listen live, or later. Artwork by Samuel, Gunaikurnai/Wirangu/Kokatha.

2024 broadcast dates

Mon 8 July 11am-2pm – Dame Phyllis Frost Centre (Deer Park)

Tue 9 July 11am-2pm – Barwon Prison (Lara, near Geelong)

Wed 10 July 11-1pm – Fulham Correctional Centre (near Sale, Gippsland)

Wed 10 July 1-3pm – Loddon Prison (Castlemaine)

Thu 11 July 11-3pm – Marngoneet Correctional Centre (Lara, near Geelong)

Fri 12 July 11am-1pm – Port Phillip Prison (Laverton)