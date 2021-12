Tune in on Human Rights Day, Friday 10 December, at 10.30am for the launch of the Beyond the Bars 2021 CD. From 5-9 July this year we broadcast live from six prisons - sharing the mic with dozens of the men and women within the Victorian prison system. Tune in for the launch of this year’s CDs - Beyond the Bars #18 featuring highlights from all six broadcasts. You can also jump online and order your own free copy of the CDs.