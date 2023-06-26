Beyond the Bars 2023

Beyond the Bars shares the airwaves with those who are incarcerated bringing you opinions, songs and insights from First Nations men and women in the Victorian prison system. Be sure to tune in daily from 11am Monday to Friday 3-7 July to hear directly from those on the inside as we celebrate NAIDOC Week 2023. Original artwork above by Troy, Marngoneet, 2023.

Mon 3 July 11am-2pm – Dame Phyllis Frost Centre (Deer Park)

Tue 4 July 11am-2pm – Barwon Prison (Lara, near Geelong)

Wed 5 July 11am-1pm – Fulham Correctional Centre (near Sale, Gippsland)

Wed 5 July 1-3pm – Loddon Prison (Castlemaine)

Thu 6 July 11am-2pm – Marngoneet Correctional Centre (Lara, near Geelong)

Fri 7 July 11am-2pm – Port Phillip Prison (Laverton)