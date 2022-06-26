Beyond the Bars 2022 - listen back

In 2022 Beyond the Bars broadcast from six Victorian prisons during NAIDOC Week 4-8 July 2022. You can listen back to all the broadcasts online now. Beyond the Bars receives financial support from the Community Broadcasting Foundation, the Koori Justice Unit and Corrections Victoria at the Department of Justice and Regulation, and the City of Yarra. Original artwork by Suzzane at DPFC, gifted to 3CR, 2021.



Mon 4 July 11am-2pm – Dame Phyllis Frost Centre (Deer Park)

Tue 5 July 11am-2pm – Barwon Prison (Lara, near Geelong)

Wed 6 July 11am-1pm – Fulham Correctional Centre (near Sale, Gippsland)

Wed 6 July 1-3pm – Loddon Prison (Castlemaine)

Thu 7 July 11am-2pm – Port Phillip Prison (Laverton)

Fri 8 July 11am-2pm – Marngoneet Correctional Centre (Lara, near Geelong)