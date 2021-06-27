Beyond the Bars 2021

3CR's iconic Beyond the Bars project has been on the air for 20 years this year, and we're looking forward to presenting our shows from six Victorian prisons during NAIDOC Week 5-9 July 2021. The broadcasts can be heard on 3CR 855AM, 3CR Digital, or streaming live. Check out previous years online now. Beyond the Bars receives financial support from the Community Broadcasting Foundation, the Koori Justice Unit and Corrections Victoria at the Department of Justice and Regulation, and the City of Yarra.