Are we on a path to totalitarianism?

This week we're in conversation with Timothy Erik Strom, Jacob Grech and Lizzy O'Shea; contemplating our political trajectory towards a state of totalitarianism.





"... the democracies of the future will change their nature; the quaint old forms – elections, parliaments, supreme courts and all the rest – will remain but the underlying substance will be a new kind of totalitarianism." Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited, 1958



