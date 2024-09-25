3CR Salaam Radio Music School - Applications Open

Applications are now open for DJing, DJ production (Ableton live) and darbuka workshops as part of the 3CR Salaam Radio Music School. We have limited places available for each of the three streams of training and all workshops are free of charge. Applicants from the SWANA diaspora are strongly encouraged to apply. The aim of the workshops is to solidify the participants skills to be able to perform (if they wish) by the end of the training course live on Salaam Radio Show. More detail and the application form are here. Applications are due by 5pm on Friday 18 October to projects@3cr.org.au. This project is financially supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.