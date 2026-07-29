3 Songs for 3CR - THIS Sunday

Get along to The Boite’s annual fundraiser for 3CR THIS Sunday 2 August, featuring community choirs who generously donate their songs in a fabulous concert at Church of All Nations, Carlton. Join an enthusiastic audience as part of the ongoing celebrations of the station’s 50th year! Featuring Gorani, men’s vocal ensemble, Sonidos del Alma, sounds of the soul, directed by Colombian singer, composer and artist, Iaki Vallejo, Mixed Drinks directed by Therese Virtue, and Footscray Hotel Choir, directed by Lloyd O’Hanlon. Grab your tickets now and we’ll see you there! And be sure to tune into The Boite’s weekly program Music Sans Frontieres.