3 Songs for 3CR - The Boite

Come along to 3 Songs on Friday 2 August at Mark St Hall in Fitzroy North. Each year singers and artists gather to present a fundraising concert to support the station. Six local choirs will each bring three of their most loved songs to raise funds and support Music Sans Frontieres, the World Music program presented weekly by The Boite (Tuesdays 12 -2pm). An annual feature in The Boite program of singing events, 3 Songs re-connects the singers, invites listeners into the songs and delights everyone in an evening of music and warmth. This year's line up includes: Living Out Loud dir Sue Johnson, Feel Good Choir dir Carl Panuzzo, Gorani men’s Georgian vocal ensemble, Mixed Drinks dir Therese Virtue, Sonidos Del Alma dir Iaki Vallejo, and Lingua Madre dir Kavisha Mazzella. Book now.