3 Songs for 3CR with The Boite

Each year singers and artists gather to present a fundraising concert to support the station. After a hiatus of two years, '3 Songs for 3CR' is back on the calendar for a cluster of singers and performers who gladly support the work of the station. For listeners looking for an alternative perspective, or the voices of the unrepresented, 3CR, is the place to go. For musicians, Music Sans Frontieres, presented by The Boite, and the host of other music programs offer airplay and opportunities nowhere else available. This year’s event is at 1 Mark St. North Fitzroy, on Friday 26 August. Four community choirs and several artists from The Boite’s newest project, Portfolio, are joining forces to fill a night with song. Enjoy songs and tunes from Sonidos Del Alma, Gorani, Mixed Drinks, Pal Mar, Feel Good Choir, Pratik Saurav. Come along and support them, and Melbourne’s boldest community broadcaster. '3 Songs for 3CR', 7:30pm, Friday 26 August, 1 Mark St. North Fitzroy, entry $25, $20 concession. For bookings head to www.boite.com.au.