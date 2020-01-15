2020 live broadcast Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner

Tune in this Monday 20 January for a live broadcast at 12 noon from the commemoration of the two freedom fighters - Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner - who were executed 178 years ago.

The Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration Committee will hold a public ceremony to honour all indigenous people who have suffered under the ongoing colonisation process. Join the commemoration at the Tunnerminnerwait & Maulboyheenner monument on the corner of Victoria and Franklin Streets, Melbourne.

Tune into the live broadcast on 855AM, Digital 3CR, or streaming at www.3cr.org.au/streaming.