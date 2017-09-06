Anarchist World This Week - 40th Anniversary Celebration

Joe Toscano first began broadcasting an anarchist analysis of local, national and international events on 3CR in August 1977. All are welcome to a special live broadcast of Anarchist World This Week on Wednesday 20th September, from 10:00 - 11:00 am at The Unitarian Church, 110 Grey St, East Melbourne. Doors open at 9:30am. Please be seated by 10:00am as the broadcast is live and will be simultaneously broadcast around Australia on the Community Radio Network. The broadcast will be followed by a question and answer session about the future direction for the radical struggle to devolve power and share wealth in Australia. A communal lunch will be provided by Sampari – the West Papuan Independence Movement for $15. You are encouraged to buy lunch for someone else who cannot afford it.