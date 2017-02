For progressive people around the world it's been a crap start to the year. Trump is rolling out his racist agenda, inspiring increased racial, religious and gender-based hatred across the globe. It really is time to rally together to fight for a better world. There is power in numbers, and there is power in independent, community-run media. Join the swelling number of people fighting back by becoming a member of your radical, activist radio station. Show us your love and subscribe to 3CR.