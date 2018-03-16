Stolenwealth Games Project Fundraising Merchandise

Help 3CR send a team of broadcasters to the Stolenwealth Games Protest April 4 - 15 2018, Broadbeach, QLD. We have 30 Limited Edition ‘Divine Intervention’ prints signed by Robbie Thorpe and Tom Civil. The “Divine Intervention” fire crest was a collaboration between Robbie Thorpe and Tom Civil in 2006 in the lead up to the Melbourne Commonwealth (Stolenwealth) Games, and the Queen's visit. The crest symbolises the acknowledgement of Indigenous Law in Australia. Lightening strikes, igniting Indigenous Law represented by fire amongst the wattle branches, and in turn freeing the kangaroo and emu from their place in the 'Australian Coat of Arms'. The kangaroo and the emu then warm themselves by the fire. We are selling these limited edition screen prints for $200. We also have T-shirts $25 and tote bags for $20 each. So come down to the station during business hours and get some beautiful art and support an important project.