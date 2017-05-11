Radiothon is coming - 5-18 June

11th May 2017
Radiothon 2017

The corporate media is in crisis. We've always known that corporate media owners prioritise profit over the service of independent journalism, and that this has dire consequences for democracy and social justice. 3CR was formed 41 years ago to counter capitalist media, and we are delivering radio for the people, by the people. In 2017 3CR is Radio for Change. Radio for Change aims to capture the global mood of resistance, and during our annual Radiothon fundraiser we ask all our supporters to donate so that we can stay radical and independent. (Artwork by Aysha Tufa).

