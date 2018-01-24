Invasion Day Broadcast - January 26th

This year we mark Invasion Day with 6 hours of special programming from 10 am – 4 pm on Friday 26th January.

We'll start the day will Elders Stories from our local community and some of our favourite Blak anthems.

Then at 11am, cross live to the Invasion Day rally that begins on the steps of Victorian Parliament. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the first Day of Mourning protest called by William Cooper.

Our team of presenters will be in the studio, reporting live from the rally and bringing you an afternoon of deadly music, First Nations voices and updates from actions across the land.

Across the week our breakfast teams are bringing you Invasion Day focussed shows throughout the week as part of WAR's 7 Days of Action and there’ll be special editions of some of the regular programs also so keep listening.