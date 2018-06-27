Beyond the Bars 2018

Proudly celebrating 17 years on the airwaves, Beyond the Bars is Australia’s only live prison radio broadcast giving a voice to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander inmates. This year from Monday 9 July to Friday 13 July we return to six prisons around Victoria to bring you the voices of the men and women on the insider during NAIDOC Week 2018.

Mon 9 July 11am-2pm – Dame Phyllis Frost Centre (Deer Park)

Tue 10 July 11am-2pm – Barwon Prison (Lara, near Geelong)

Wed 11 July 12-2pm – Fulham Correctional Centre (near Sale, Gippsland)

Wed 11 July 2-4pm – Loddon Prison (Castlemaine)

Thu 12 July 12-4pm – Port Phillip Prison (Laverton)

Fri 13 July 11am-2pm – Marngoneet Correctional Centre (Lara, near Geelong)