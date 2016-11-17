Wine fundraiser

It's our fortieth birthday and winemaker and 3CR supporter Luke Lambert is helping us out by providing us with wine for a special fundraiser to commemorate. We are selling this wine via telephone, mail or internet order only, and it will be available for collection from 3CR from 15 November to 23 December 2016. You can easily order online, download your mail order form here, or call the station during business hours on 9419 8377. You will be getting a good bargain given that Luke's Crudo wines generally retail for $28 but we are offering it for $15 per bottle. You can snap up even more of a bargain by buying in dozen or 1/2 dozen lots, or mix it up with a mixed dozen or 1/2 dozen order.

