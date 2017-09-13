Done By Law Trivia Extravaganza 2017!

It's time once again for our sell out amazingly awesome trivia night extravaganza to raise funds for our mother station! Brush up on that general knowledge! AND do your daily core and stretching exercises because…the hottest LIMBO is back in town! Book your tickets now.

Date: Friday 22 September 2017

Time: Doors open at 6PM, Dinner is served at 6.30PM, Trivia starts at 7.30PM on the dot!

Venue: Fitzroy Town Hall.

Tickets are only $25 per person ONLINE plus a dinner option (from Tamil Feasts) for an additional $20. Drinks/alcohol is BYO! So you can save your pennies for raffle donations and for our yummy dinner offering. You can also register a team name and buy up to 10 tickets - tell your teammates the team name so they can join your table!

Note: this event will be restricted 18+ due to our insurance.