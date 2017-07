Completada Bailable is a new Spanish language program featuring analysis, arts and culture, music and poetry. A feast for your ears, the program will showcase content from the local Latin American community of artists, musicians and poets. Grassroots, edgy and fun - Completada Bailable Wednesday evenings 6.30-7.30pm on 855AM, 3CR Digital and streaming live. Or catch up in your own time via their program page - Completada Bailable.