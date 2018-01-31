3CR presents 'Communities of Sound! An afternoon of Treaty, Creative Women and Diverse Cultures' live music and performance at the Fairfield Amphitheatre. Featuring Kutcha Edwards, Thando, The West Papuan Band, June Jones, Manisha Anjali, Sweet Dreams (DJ) and Dani Sib. Spend a beautiful summer afternoon by the river with family, friends and enjoy some of Melbourne’s best music and performances. Bring a picnic or grab food or a drink at the kiosk all funds raised support Radical Radio. Head down to the Fairfield Amphitheatre on Sunday 18 February 5-730pm for an afternoon celebrating the best of 3CR. FREE EVENT. Check out our facebook event here. Presented as part of the City of Yarra's Fairfield in Feb series.

Photo of Kutcha Edwards by Mardi Thorpe