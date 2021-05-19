EthicalJobs.com.au Matched Donations!

Exciting news! Here’s your chance to double your donation to 3CR! 3CR has been selected by EthicalJobs.com.au for a one-week only matched donations campaign to help get 3CR’s live broadcasts off the ground. From now until 12pm Thursday 27 May, Ethical jobs will match all donations to 3CR, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000. Amazing! From the Schools Strike 4 Climate and Trade Union rallies to Invasion Day protests and public housing vigils, 3CR's outside broadcasts bring the voices of dissent from the streets onto Melbourne radio. 3CR broadcast live rally speeches and vox pops from the community so that you hear more than a nightly news soundbite. Currently this can involve crouching on the ground at a rally with a laptop and a mic trying to capture peoples' voices for broadcast. Help get us off the ground so we can get the word out to you. Your donation will enable us to purchase much needed equipment to avoid drop-outs and delays, and provide training for our outside broadcast volunteers. To be eligible for matched funding from EthicalJobs.com.au, your donation must be sent through our chuffed campaign.

