Community Radio Federation Elections

The Community Radio Federation (CRF) is the peak decision-making body at 3CR. The CRF is comprised of elected station, subscriber and affiliate organisation representatives. Each year at the AGM, the CRF will elect the new Committee of Management. Only elected station, subscriber and affiliate representatives are entitled to vote and to stand for committee nomination. All nominees and their proposers must be current subscribers. Nomination forms available here. For more information contact the Station Manager on 9419 8377 or email stationmanager@3cr.org.au.