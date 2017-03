Come see and hear the voices of the Pacific and help bring awareness to the plight of the Pacific nation of West Papua. Support Voice of West Papua and celebrate our local Pacific groups such as the Black Sistaz from West Papua, Charles Maimarosia from the Solomon Islands, Ella from PNG, Ihaka from Aotearoa, Sam Brown & Co. representing various Pacific Islands, Niuean Dance Group and much more. Sunday 26 March 6 - 9.30pm at the Bendigo Hotel, 125 Johnston Street Collingwood, $10 entry.