TWO big bold benefits

It’s a no-brainer that keeping Melbourne's diverse community radio stations on air is vital for the soul of our city, but them bills, they gotta get paid. To help out, a posse of much-loved community radio presenters are putting on a big, bold night to raise funds for 3CR at the Bella Union on Thursday 27 April. Kick off is at 7pm and the evening includes Kate n Suzy from Lazy Wednesday spinning tracks, comedy with Fiona Scott-Norman, the official launch of the second edition of Ian McFarlane's The Encyclopedia of Australian Rock and Pop, and a live Superfluity show. Tix and full line-up here. BUT WAIT there's more! You can also get along to a great line up at the Northcote Social Club and support that station at the same time - too easy! Party for your right to fight! Sunday 30 April, 1.30pm at the Northcote Social Club, 301 High Street, Northcote, featuring Ekranoplans, Winter Sun and BJ Morriszonkle. Book tickets and get more information online now.