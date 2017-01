Tune in to 3CR's annual Invasion Day broadcast on Thursday 26 January and hear the truth about Australia's colonial past and present, and the ongoing struggle for a First Nations Treaty. Join 3CR's indigenous broadcasters Robbie Thorpe from Fire First, Viv Malo from The Black Block and others for commentary, interviews, music, and updates from rallies and actions across the country on Thursday 26 January from 11-4pm.