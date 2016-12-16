Sticky Carpet Film Screening and 3CR Party

3CR's Music Matters, Burning Vinyl and Let Your Freak Flag Fly celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mark Butcher's film Sticky Carpet. Featuring interviews and scorching live performances by The Dirty Three, The Stabs, Bored!, I Spit on your Gravy, The Sailors, Love of Diagrams, Pisschrist and more, the film documents the raw and vital Melbourne music scene in 2006. It also features 3CR's own Matt Gleeson and Michael Smith! The screening will also feature an experimental short film by Florenz Ronn shot around 3CR twenty years ago. Celebrate our history and our future. Donations over $2 are tax-deductible and all proceeds help keep Radical Radio on air. Tickets at the door from $5 - Bargain! The Backlot Studios 65 Haig Street, Southbank. Friday 23 December, doors open from 6.30pm, screening starts at 7.30pm.