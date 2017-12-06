Special Outside Broadcast this Sunday

Tune in this Sunday, 10 December between 2-3pm as we cross live to Entheogenesis Australis 2017 Psychedelic Symposium in Eildon. With blanket bans on psychoactives increasing, cognitive liberty is in chains. Where does reform for laws covering psychedelics fit within drug law reform? In an environment where evidence is not the drive for policy, how do we keep policymakers accountable? How can you help?

A number of individuals who have been involved with drug law and policy activism will join panelists: Rick Doblin (Multi-Disciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies), Fiona Measham (The Loop UK - drug testing initiative), Nick Kent (Students for Sensible Drug Policy) & Monica Barratt (National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre)to discuss strategies for reform. This interactive panel will workshop recent examples of activism with the audience, drawing out successful strategies for future campaigns.