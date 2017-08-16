Radio training opportunity

16th August 2017
Young Muslim Women's Training

We're looking for young muslim women who are between 15-25 years, have a passion for radio or podcasts and are interested in women's human rights issues. Send us a brief introduction about who you are and why you want to be part of the program. Send this in written or video format to: youngwomen@muslimwomenscentre.org.au Applications close 20 August 2017. Please only apply if you can commit to all program dates. WEEK 1: 26 AUG, 10 AM–3 PM, WEEK 2: 5 & 7 SEPT, 4.30–6.30 PM, WEEK 3: 12 &14 SEPT, 4.30–6.30 PM, WEEK 4: 19 & 21 SEPT, 4.30 – 6.30 PM, WEEK 5: 26 & 28 SEPT 4.30 – 6.30 PM. For more information: call Munira on 9481 3000. This project is a collaboration betweeen the Australian Muslim Women's Centre for Human Rights and 3CR, with financial support from the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

