Out of the Blue Quiz Night

Love a bit of healthy competition? Enjoy catching up with friends? Want to meet the Out of the Blue team? Or just want the glory of being the Out of the Blue trivia champions for the year? Come along to Highlander Bar on Wednesday 10 May for Out of the Blue's 3rd Annual Fundraising Trivia Night. You've listened to us on Sunday mornings, now come along and meet the team in person, have a drink or two, and test your knowledge. Get a team together and show off your trivia skills, with all funds raised supporting our Radiothon efforts for 2017. Trivia starts at 6:30pm sharp, so make sure you get there early to take advantage of Highlander's delicious menu and to get a prime table position. For more information and bookings head to the Facebook page.



