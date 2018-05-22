Out of the Blue fundraiser

22nd May 2018
Out of the Blue fundraiser

It's back! The team from Out of the Blue are holding their fourth annual Fundraising Trivia Night on Wednesday 23 May at 6pm. Get a team together, big or small, and join us at Highlander Bar, 11A Highlander Lane in the city, for delicious food, a cold bevvie and some healthy (or not so healthy) competition. Be sure to bring your A game, a creative team name and your mad trivia skills. All money raised will help to keep Out of the Blue running for another year. For more information and to book your tickets head to our Facebook page or email us at outoftheblue3cr@gmail.com

Topic 
Arts
Current affairs
Environment
Local Communities