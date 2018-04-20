MeToo in real 'Australia'

On Tuesday 24 April, 7-8.30am, Tuesday Breakfast will explore how structural inequalities put First Nations women, immigrant women, sex workers, women of colour, women with disabilities, LGBTQIA+ women, homeless women, refugee women, and working class women at risk of predatory practices. With special guests including Sally Goldner (Transgender Victoria and Out of the Pan), Tareen Onus-Williams (Yiga Gunditj / Bindal / Erub Mur Islander, activist), Nik Ranger (Dada Ono), Queenie Bon Bon (worker, activist and performance artist), Anastasia Le (Out for Australia), Vicky Vacondios (educator, speaker and advocate on family violence and homelessness).