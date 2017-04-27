May Day! May Day! 2017

Each year on May 1 (International Workers' Day), communities from around the world join in to celebrate the achievements of the labour movement and to show solidarity with the continued struggle for labour rights everywhere. Start May Day with 3CR Monday Breakfast as we serve up solidarity and resistance. Hear perspectives from women, LGBTQI, indigenous, and community activists about stolen wages, transparency in government and business, cycling and access to work, and people power!

Tune in Monday, 1st May, 7 - 11am with presenters Jacob Andrewartha (Green Left Weekly Radio), Jess Bigby (Tuesday Breakfast), Karl Fitzgerald (Renegade Economists), Jiselle Hanna (Women on the Line), Kerrie-Lee Harding (Blaknoise Radio), Matt Kunkel (Stick Together), James McKenzie (In Ya Face), and the YarraBUG collective. Listen via 855AM, digital radio, and streaming live on www.3cr.org.au/streaming

7am Monday Breakfast

8:30am Women on The Line: Rape Not For Profit

Jiselle Hanna presents a special on women workers facing funding cuts in a rape crisis centre.

9:00am Blak Betty May Day Special

9:30am May Day Now!

James McKenzie explores workers' issues from a GLBTQ perspective. Guests include Liz Ross from the Gay and Lesbian Archives

10:30am Renegade Economists





And later in the day head to the May Day Rally at the State Library of Victoria, 5.30 - 7.30pm.

Yarra Bug collective