May Day 2018

Each year on May 1, International Workers Day, communities from around the world join in to celebrate the achievements of the labour movement and to show solidarity with the continued struggle for labour rights everywhere. Kick off your May Day with 3CR's Tuesday Breakfast as we serve up solidarity and resistance. Hear perspectives throughout the day from women, LGBTQIA+, Earth workers, indigenous and community activists about all things work and solidarity.

Tuesday, 1st May, 7am - 12pm featuring: Ayaan Shirwa, George Maxwell, Lauren Bull and Saranya Saravanan (Tuesday Breakfast) Jiselle Hanna (Accent Of Women), James McKenzie (In Ya Face), Phil Evans (Dirt Radio), Matt Kunkel (Stick Together), Kerrie-Lee Harding (Blaknoise Radio).

Listen via 855AM, digital radio, and streaming live on www.3cr.org.au/streaming.

7:00 am: Tuesday Breakfast: Kick off your May Day with Tuesday Breakfast as we serve up solidarity and resistance with discussions about women's places within worker's struggles, the impact of changing labour markets on women, the relationship between Marxism and feminism, and intersections of class and other inequalities with feminism. Hosted by Ayaan, George, Lauren and Saranya

8:30am: Accent Of Women: perspectives from women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Presented by Jiselle Hanna

9:00am: Queer May Day Special focusing on Trans and gender diverse workplace rights. Hosted by James McKenzie (In Ya Face, Fridays on 3CR from 4pm)

9:30am: Dirt Radio: Looking at environmental activism work. Hosted by Phil Evans

10:00am: Stick Together: #Change the Rules, delegates meeting updates and 12 days of Action

11:00am: Indigenous actions and workers rights. Hosted by Kerri-Lee Harding (Blaknoise Radio, Thursdays on 3CR from 2pm)