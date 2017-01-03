Lest We Forget - 20 January 2017

Tune in from 12 midday on Friday 20 January for a live broadcast from the Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner commemoration. It's 175 years since the execution of the two Freedom Fighters: Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner. Executed on 20 January 1842, the site on the corner of Franklin and Victoria Streets is now marked with a memorial. From midday on 20 January the Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration Committee will hold a public ceremony to honour the indigenous men, women and children who, during the colonisation process, were killed for protecting their lands, their families, their culture and a way of life they had practised for over 40,000 years. Join the crowd from midday, or listen in to the live broadcast from 12 - 1pm.