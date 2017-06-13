It's hard work, but it's good work - Bill the Greek

13th June 2017
Bill the Greek and 3CR Station Manager Rachel Kirby

Monday Greek presenter Vasilis Papaioannu (pictured with Station Manager Rachel Kirby) brought in over $5,000 worth of donations from his community this week. 'It's hard, but it's always such a pleasure to raise money to support the good work of 3CR', says Vasilis, known around the station as Bill the Greek. Have you chipped in? 3CR's 'Radio for Change' Radiothon is on now until Sunday 18 June. Donate online or call the station during business hours on 03 9419 8377. (Pictured: Radiothon poster from 1986!)

