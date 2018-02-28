International Women's Day Broadcast 2018

On Thursday 8 March join 3CR in celebrating International Women’s Day 2018. Tune in from midnight Wednesday until midnight Thursday 8 March to hear 24 hours of women and gender diverse voices, talkback, music, current affairs, union news, community languages and much more. Check out the exciting content we have planned for you here. Also come in to check out our new International Women's Day mural by Ms Saffaa and Molly Crabapple featuring (R - L) Julia De Burgos, Celeste Liddle and Dr. Hatoon Al Fassi and Suhair Hamad.